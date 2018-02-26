GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One week after arriving at a local dog rescue, a young Labrador-mix gave birth to eight puppies.

The unnamed mom was picked up as a stray and taken to a shelter in Alabama. She was suspected to be pregnant, and as her stomach grew, the shelter knew for sure.

The shelter is very small and cannot raise puppies, so, they posted a video online saying she desperately needed a place to go or she would be euthanized.

That's when Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue (HOH) stepped in. Having fostered mothers before, founder and director Janelle McFarlane knew she had to save her life.

McFarlane and a few other volunteers drove to Indianapolis the following week to pick her up and ended up taking a few other moms and babies already born. In all, 22 dogs were transferred into HOH's care.

The mother is being called "Teen Mom" by McFarlane as she is only 1 to 1.5 years old herself.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, the puppies were born. McFarlane said she came home and heard puppy noises in Teen Mom's room. She had already delivered five puppies on her own. In all, there are five girls and three boys.

McFarlane says she has been an amazing mother.

Now one week old, the puppies need names. What better way to name them than to involve local businesses?

The first eight pizza restaurants to donate $100 or more to HOH will each get to name a puppy. Plus, you'll get a meet 'n' greet and professional photo shoot with your named puppy.

Puppy sponsors can also submit a name for Teen Mom. HOH will announce the winner on their Facebook page at a later date.

If you'd like to donate -- or learn more about the puppies that will eventually be up for adoption -- or any of the other pets HOH is currently fostering, email rescueofhope@gmail.com or visit rescueofhope.com.

This isn't the first time HOH has offered naming rights. Just last year, McFarlane took in a shepherd-mix, now named Harmony.

Harmony gave birth to 13 puppies and HOH offered naming rights to local breweries who donated to the non-profit dog rescue. Now known as the "Hearts of Hope Brew Crew," the 12 surviving puppies and Harmony meet up every six months or so at one of the participating breweries.

