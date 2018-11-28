GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On December 1, 2018, pet lovers have the opportunity to adopt a pet for $20 and BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) will sponsor the remaining cost at 81 participating organizations.

Responding to overcrowding in shelters across the country, BPF added an additional Empty the Shelters event in 2018. The foundation hopes this event will help pets find loving homes and prevent shelters from making difficult decisions about the pets in their care.

"Over the past six months, I have received urgent phone calls from shelter directors across the country saying that their shelters are more crowded than ever with fewer people coming to adopt,” said Cathy

Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“The problem is overwhelming. Shelters are full of wonderful family pets who have been surrendered for a variety of reasons, through no fault of their own, and deserve to be in homes. In response, BPF is holding an additional Empty the Shelters event to give these cats and dogs a chance at holiday hope in a forever home.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters-Holiday Hope event will include shelters in 14 states,

including at least one in Grand Rapids. All adoptable pets available during Empty the Shelters will be microchipped and spayed/neutered.

To see a list of all participating locations, hours of operation and adoption requirements, please visit bissellpetfoundation.org/ETS.

Many shelters require a preapproval process, which may require an in-person visit. Adopters are

encouraged to get preapproved to ensure they can adopt on the day of the event.

BPF’s last Empty the Shelters event on October 6 helped find homes for 3,290 pets.

