HOLLAND, Mich - Pet owners know how stressful a trip to the vet can be for pets, which is why a lakeshore clinic is offering a new approach to treating animals.

The Ottawa Animal Hospital in Holland recently became a Fear-Free Certified practice, meaning they're a part of a new initiative sweeping veterinary medicine designed to ease the stress, fear, and anxiety so many pets experience while at the veterinarian.

The Fear-Free training and certification program helps veterinarians and the veterinary staff modify their procedures, handling, and facilities to help pets feel safe and comfortable while receiving the medical care they need.

The Ottawa Animal Hospital was the first veterinary practice in West Michigan and the first multi-location practice in the state of Michigan to receive Fear Free certification.

To learn more about their services, visit their website at ottawaanimalhospital.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM