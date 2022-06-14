Preparing Pets For Hot Weather!

With hot and very humid weather in place over West Michigan, you need to keep your pets safe from the heat. Here's some tips you need to know!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the summer heat intensifies, it's important to remember to keep pets safe alongside you and your loved ones, because they depend on you.

"During times of high temperatures and high humidity, animals can quickly become overheated," said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “While it is important to be able to recognize the signs of heat stress in an animal, it is even more crucial to prevent this from occurring.”

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have provided five easy tips to keep them cool:

Make sure your pet has unlimited access to cool and fresh water. This will prevent dehydration.

Make sure you know the signs your pet is overheating. Excessive panting, drooling, or labored breathing may be signs your pet is overheating.

Don't let your pet walk on concrete or asphalt when temperatures are hot. These surfaces will be even hotter and can quickly cause burns to the pads of their paws.

Make sure your pets have a cool and shaded area of shelter to retreat to in hot conditions.

Never leave your pet in the car, even in the shade. Temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels during hot weather.

If there are any concerns about your animals’ health either now or throughout the summer, please talk to your veterinarian.

Make sure you stay safe and hydrated during these hot days. Also be sure to stick with the 13 On Your Side Weather Team for the latest forecast!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

