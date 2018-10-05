GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Now is the time when many parents are looking for camps to help keep their kids busy over summer break.

The Humane Society of West Michigan offers a unique opportunity where kids will make some new friends -- some of them with fur.

The organization offers many different camps -- full day, half day and after care sessions -- where kids will enjoy activities, games, crafts, lessons and hands on experience with animal welfare.

The camps are for children ages 5 through 17.

According to the Humane Society's website, it's a great place for children to "spend the summer learning, growing and having a fun filled experience that will leave a lasting impression."

Camps include:

Camp Pet Pals: An engaging camp for animal lovers to learn about companion pets filled with activities, games, crafts, guest speakers and animal interaction time.

Animal Planet: Each day this camp will be filled with animal interaction time, activities, games and crafts geared toward a variety of animals from our planet.

Animal Academy: Students who are interested in learning about how to care for animals can engage in enrichment training, agility training, and other animal activities for dogs, cats and small animals.

Vet Camp: Students who are seriously interested in a career in veterinary science can engage in hands on activities, watch a live surgery, hear from guest speakers and enjoy animal interaction time.

Critter Career: Students who are seriously interested in pursuing an animal related career can engage in activities, games, animal interaction time, crafts and hear from guest speakers who work with animals.

Media Mutts: This camp offers a variety of multimedia fun for campers who enjoy art and theatre. Each day will be filled with crafts, games, skits and animal interaction time.

After Care Program: Humane Society of West Michigan offer's an After Care Program for campers who are in need of extra time being picked up from camp. Campers will be able to enjoy relaxation time by reading, coloring and winding down from the days activities.

Click here to register!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM