GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you're looking to "grow your pride" -- this weekend is the perfect time.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is celebrating the release of "The Lion King" with a weekend adoption sale on cats and kittens, and they plan on lifting all the cats up like Simba so they say.

The adoption special will be on Friday, July 26 and Saturday July 27. Kittens will be $75 to adopt, all other critters will be $10 and all the adult cat fees will be waived. And to make things even better, all the cats and kittens are adopt one, get one for free.

The Humane Society is open from noon until 7 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For questions about adopting please contact adoptions@hswestmi.org or visit www.hswestmi.org.

