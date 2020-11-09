Displaced Hurricane Laura animals up for adoption in West Michigan Empty the Shelters event

Adoption fees fees for adult dogs, cats, and kittens have been reduced to $25.

MICHIGAN, USA — After Hurricane Laura displaced thousands of people and animals from the Gulf Coast region, some of those pets are up for adoption in West Michigan.

An Emergency Empty the Shelters event is happening at the Muskegon Humane Society, Harbor Humane Society in West Olive, and Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven.

The event started Thursday and runs through next week, Sept. 17.

Adoption fees fees for adult dogs, cats, and kittens have been reduced to $25. That includes spay or neuter, vaccinations and microchips.

Alexis Ogborn with the Muskegon Humane Society encouraged people to call, which allows to shelter to help people find the kind of pet they're looking for.

"Give them a call. Talk to them. Tell them what you're looking for. Fill out your application. All of us want to get these dogs and these cats out into their homes. We're answering our phones all day long and trying to fit you with the best animal," she said.

Shelters are also accepting donations right now because of all the fundraising events they've had to cancel. People can also look into fostering a pet if they are unable to adopt.

More information about the Empty the Shelters event can be seen here. Shelters around the country are participating in the emergency hurricane relief event.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.