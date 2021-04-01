Indoor dog park, bar opening in West Michigan

The Pack in Comstock Park officially opens Monday, Jan. 4

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A new indoor dog park is opening in West Michigan today.

The Pack is located in Comstock Park and is officially opening to the public Monday, Jan. 4 at 7 a.m.

The dog park is also a doggie daycare and has a bar and food area overlooking a play area for owners. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, no food or drinks will be served at this time.

Masks must also be worn at all times while inside the park.

If you're interested in checking out the park with your pup, register to visit at thepackdogpark.com

All visits must be registered ahead of time and vaccination records for your dog must be uploaded to the site. Dogs will be grouped by personality.

Membership options are also available. There are three options ranging from $30 to $200.

For more information, head to the park's website or Facebook page.

