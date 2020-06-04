IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — At a time of uncertainty we have seen numerous stories of communities coming together for the good of everyone - and that includes for our furry family members.

The Ionia County Animal Shelter is currently much quieter than normal. As all the adoptable dogs are now in homes! Numerous private rescues like Mosh Pit Rescue, Michele's Rescue, Hearts of Hope and Lake Haven along with many other individuals stepped up to either foster or adopt all the Ionia County Animal Shelter dogs to empty the kennels.

Carly Horan is the Director of Ionia County Animal Care and Control, she says they worked hard with private rescues to make sure all the dogs had a place to go during this time.

"Since we still don't know when this could end and when we could reopen," said Horan. "I couldn't bare the thought of these dogs sitting in the kennel not being able to go anywhere."

Since the executive order shelters have limited access to animals and no volunteers. This means someone is in the building cleaning and taking care of the animals for only a couple hours a day. That's why finding the adoptable dogs a home, even a foster home, was of the utmost importance.

