Looking to adopt a new pet? Empty the Shelters begins next week

Nearly 40 shelters in Michigan will be participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event, which starts Dec. 6 and runs for two weeks.
This is the longest Holiday Hope event the organization has ever done, giving people until Dec. 20 to adopt a shelter animal at a discounted price of $25 or less.
Although pets can feel like a gift in terms of the joy they bring to life, the organization is reminding people that adopting a pet is a long-term commitment.
“We want to make sure that you're being selected with the process, making sure that it's a long-term commitment,” said Brittany Schlacter, marketing and public relations specialist. “And I always like to remind people that when you go into the shelter, you might have somebody set in mind for who you're there to see. But visit with all the pets and you might fall in love with somebody who maybe is a little bit more shy or not who you were expecting, you know, look for those pets who maybe aren't the most active or the happiest-looking at the shelter. It takes a while for them to come out of their shell, but it is so worth it.”
BISSELL says this event has helped find forever homes for nearly 70,000 animals.
If you are interested you can fill out a pre-approval application on BISSELL's website. To find a participating shelter near you, visit the BISSELL Pet Foundation website here.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.