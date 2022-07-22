Meet our July Underdog: Louise

Louise has been in the shelter's care for more than 230 days. She was adopted but returned to the shelter after one year. Now, she's looking for her forever home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 Loves Pets, including the ones we call the underdog. It’s time to meet our underdog of the month, Louise!

The 7-year-old is a staff favorite at the Humane Society of West Michigan, and with that adorable face, it's not hard to see why.

“She's a total goof. She's a big doofus. We love her," said Brianna Shahly, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Humane Society of West Michigan. "She's just a big roly-poly baby. She loves to end up with toys. She is an amazing squeaker hunter, they never last long. She also likes to take big, long naps. Her toots are always silent but deadly. And we just think she's a joy to be around."

Louise has been in the shelter's care for more than 230 days. She was adopted but returned to the shelter after one year.

"We thought alright, Louise, we're not going to keep you in a kennel. You can stay with us in the admin office, and she's been employee of the month ever since," Shahly said.

The scars on her face tell the story of a rough start in life, but it hasn’t diminished her spirit.

“She loves to come and check us out during the workday. She'll just put her paws up on our laps and then asked for scratches and hugs and then just melt into your lap while you pet her," Shahly said.

Louise has a bow leg that she takes pain medication for but she still has a lot of spunk and enjoys playtime.

Because of her past, she would do best in a home as the only pet.

“She's a very spoiled princess and likes her space all to herself, thank you very much. So definitely we think she'd flourish as the only pet and she'd also do best with probably older kids or just adults.”

This princess is ready to be spoiled for the rest of her life in a forever home.

If you’re interested in applying to adopt Louise, click here.

