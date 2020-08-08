Kalamazoo police use boat to rescue dog stuck in marsh

Kalamazoo County Animal Control will track down the dog's owner.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety rescued a stranded dog from a marsh Saturday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to Kleinstuck Preserve around 9 a.m. on a call of a dog stuck in the middle of a marsh. A public safety officer and a Kalamazoo County animal control officer could hear the dog barking.

A rescue boat was called to the scene. Kalamazoo police said the marsh is bordered by about 30 feet of water and is more than five-feet deep in some spots.

Police used the boat to reach the marsh, and then an officer in waders searched for the dog. However, at that point the dog had stopped barking. Crews stopped the search after about an hour.

Just before leaving, the animal control officer could hear the dog barking again. The crew put the rescue boat back in the water and checked a different area of the marsh.

A drone was also requested to assist in the search. But as it was being deployed, the stranded dog was located in the marsh.

Officers returned the dog to the shore, which was turned over to animal control. Police said the dog appeared to be in good health.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, Silent Observer at 343-2100 or report online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

