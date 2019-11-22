GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter took in hundreds of cats and dogs in the month of October alone, and now they're hoping to find homes for all the animals.

The shelter has partnered with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to host a special "Empty the Shelters" event on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

The event will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The normal adoption fees will be waived but there is still a $17 license fee for adoptable dogs.

Kent County Animal Shelter We are doing a last minute empty the shelters event this Friday and ... Saturday! Our kennels are so full and we have some wonderful dogs and cats up for adoption who would love a furever home to call their own. Our hours will be 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday and 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Saturday!

