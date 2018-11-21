GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) is hoping to increase adoptions by changing up their hours.

Starting December 3, 2018, the shelter will be open from 1 until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays. The shelter's adoption hours will end a half hour before close.

Shelter officials say this is the first step in a phased approached to increase access to shelter services and hopefully increase adoption opportunities -- consequently lowering the shelter's euthanization rate.

In early 2019, the KCAS will be opening its doors on Saturday for even more access. Operation hours for Saturdays are still being determined.

