GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Animal Shelter is offering free kittens and cats for adoption.

KCAS said they have recently seen an explosion in the cat and kitten population. There are currently 120 cats and kittens at the shelter, and KCAS said the number is generally in the 40's.

Adoption begins immediately and is good until further notice. To qualify, potential adopters must go to KCAS and fill out an adoption form.

KCAS said all kittens and cats up for adoption have been spayed or neutered. All have been tested for Feline Leukemia and FIV. They are all up to date on all vaccinations and have been microchipped.

"For whatever reason, there are just too many cats in our shelter right now," said Dr. Kristin Davison DVM, staff veterinarian at KCAS. "These are good loving cats and we want to find them good homes."

The shelter also has adoptable dogs, and although fees are not being waived for dogs at this time, potential adopters may come to KCAS and begin the process by filling out an online dog application.

KCAS is located at 740 Fuller NE in Grand Rapids. They are open 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but adoption cutoff time is 6:30 p.m. They are also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and adoptions are available until 4 p.m.

