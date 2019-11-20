KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The Kent County Animal Shelter is waiving fees on adoptable pets.

On Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23, cats and kittens will be available free of charge and dog adopters will only need to pay a $17 license fee.

The fee-waiving is part of KCAS's Empty the Shelters Event. The event will last from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to adopt,” says Namiko Ota-Novesky, Public Health Program Supervisor at KCAS. “We are thankful to the Bissell Pet Foundation for providing the financial support that makes this all possible. Imagine how thankful your new pet will be to have a permanent home this holiday season.”

Potential adopters are encouraged to pre-register for the event to speed up the adoption process. Pre-registering can happen online or by visiting KCAS, located at 740 Fuller Ave. NE. The shelter will accept applications on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Potential adopters must also provide proof that any other animals in their home are licensed and up to date on vaccines. People should also provide contact information for their current pet's veterinarian.

People wishing to adopt dogs who are renters are also asked to provide proof from their landlord that dogs are allowed in their homes.

