GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Friday and Saturday, the Kent County Animal Shelter waived adoption fees for cats and dogs to help relieve the shelter from overcrowding.

At the Empty the Shelters event, 61 animals were adopted—39 dogs and 22 cats. The Kent County Animal Shelter took in more than 600 animals during the month of October, which is a high intake rate for a shelter of their size. That coupled with the shelter trying to cut down euthanasia rates led to an overcrowding issue.

Three of the dogs that were adopted were long-term residents of the shelter.

After a busy weekend, the shelter was closed on Monday, but it will reopen on Tuesday from 1-7 p.m.

