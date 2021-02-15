The Barking Boutique offers reward money for the safe return of stolen puppy

"This has never happened to us before."

KENTWOOD, Mich. — On Saturday, Feb. 13, an 11-week-old male Yorkshire Terrier was stolen from the Kentwood adoption center, The Barking Boutique.

The puppy's name is Jet. He has a tan and black coat and weighs 1.9 pounds.

The crime happened in under two minutes, and was caught on video.

The Kentwood Police Department is asking the public to contact them or Silent Observer with any information.

Here are additional close-ups of the woman caught taking the dog on camera, submitted by the boutique.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.