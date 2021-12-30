Holland girl gets Christmas kitty after beloved cat passes away unexpectedly

After her rescue cat passed away this fall, Penny Graham asked Santa for a "living kitty" this Christmas and he came through.

HOLLAND, Mich. — You might remember Penny Graham, the 9-year-old in Holland who raised $750 for the Harbor Humane Society with her lemonade stand this summer.

When Penny's beloved rescue cat Max died this fall unexpectedly, she was heartbroken...leading her to ask Santa for a new cat this Christmas. You can see her request for a "living kitty" on her Christmas list.

Santa came through, big time. This is a video of Penny Christmas morning reading the letter Santa wrote her back:

He explains that he talked with her parents and asked them to accompany her to Harbor Humane Society to pick out her new furry friend.

Penny visited Harbor Humane Society on Tuesday and Luna Dorothy is now a member of the Graham family. She is named after Penny's favorite Harry Potter character, Luna Lovegood.

She is already right at home and so loved. Congratulations, Penny!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.