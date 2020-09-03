LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — We have some great news!

Mississippi and River – two senior dogs ages 17 and 9 – have a new home together.

Their adoption comes days after the Lake County Humane Society made a plea to find the pups a new forever home where they could be together.

Pictures of the brother beagles quickly gained tons of love on social media as the Humane Society shared their emotional story.

“These poor pups have been through a lot after their owner passed away and then they were abandoned by their remaining family,” the Lake County Humane Society posted on Facebook. “Now they are here and so hopeful that another human comes along to steal their hearts and give them the warm and cozy home they deserve!”

News of their adoption was posted on the Lake County Humane Society’s Facebook page Saturday.

