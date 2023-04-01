New full-service vet clinic to host grand opening in Fremont

To celebrate the grand opening of the clinic, there is an open house on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FREMONT, Mich. — Loving Care Animal Clinic is opening for business. The new veterinary clinic is located at 7147 W 48th St in Fremont, Michigan.

The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, raffle giveaways, tours of the facility, along with food and refreshments for all attendees.

The public is welcome to join, meet the staff, and take a walk-through of the building.

It's a full-service animal clinic offering a wide range of services including wellness exams, vaccinations, dental care, surgery and more.

The business will officially open its doors on April 3.

Loving Care Animal Clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We are excited to open Loving Care Animal Clinic to expand the available veterinary services to the community, the pets and pet owners of Fremont and the surrounding areas," said Dr. Julee Avery, owner of Loving Care Animal Clinic. "Our experienced and compassionate team is committed to providing the best possible care for your furry family members."

For more information about Loving Care Animal Clinic, visit the website at lovingcarevet.net or call (616) 335-1911.

The clinic is accepting new clients.

