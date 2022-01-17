Lowell Area FD's newest member is an adorable comfort pup

Chief will provide support to first responders in the department.

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Area Fire Department has welcomed a new member to its crew. He is cute, cuddly and ready to serve.

On Friday, Lowell Area FD went to Facebook to announce the new addition, a comfort dog named Chief. He will provide support to first responders in the department.

“We are committed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues,” the post reads. “…The research is out there and dogs are one emerging complementary treatment option.”

According to the department, Chief has only been a part of the crew for a short time but has already made a huge impact.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.