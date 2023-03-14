March Underdog: 'Britney Ears' looking for her forever home

Her story makes her Stronger Than Ever! Can you find it in your heart to give her a Forever Home?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time to meet this month's Underdog (or cat!) that's looking for their forever home.

Britney Ears came to The Humane Society of West Michigan from Bark Nation, an organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs from cruel and abusive situations.

When they found Britney, she had extensive bite trauma, maggots in her ear, and a shredded mouth. Their team got right to work cleaning out her wounds and giving her lots of gentle love and care. Once able to travel, Britney came to HSWM to find an adopter!



Now healed, whole, and happy --Miss Ears is thriving! 🥰

Despite all she's been through, she's a total sweetheart and LOVES people, treats, zooming in the dog park, and being tucked into bed like a cozy one-eared burrito. She'd prefer to be your only baby, furry or otherwise, but she has so much love to give.



🐾 If you'd like to adopt Britney Ears, stop by during open hours or visit the website at www.hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.html.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.