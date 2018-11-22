MICHIGAN - Today we got to meet a 5-year-old Rottweiler named Irma. Irma appears to be good with other dogs and loves people! She came to the Humane Society of West Michigan from Mississippi on a transport Nov. 15th. She has no history with cats and is heartworm positive.

How to help The Humane Society of West Michigan this Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that is fueled by community support. Whoever donates to the Humane Society of West Michigan on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 27th) will see their donations matched up to $5,000 by both SpartanNash and Chow Hound Pet Supplies. The Humane Society of West Michigan also values anyone who gives their time but are asking that people make a financial gift on Giving Tuesday to help animals in need.

Elk Brewing (Comstock Park Location) is donating 15% of their sales if you mention The Humane Society of West Michigan on Nov. 27th between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

