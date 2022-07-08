A 'big baby' and a 'couch potato': Meet these adoptable pups in Muskegon

These two adoptable dogs from the Muskegon Humane Society, Pugsley and Diesel, are ready for their forever homes. Could that be with you?

MUSKEGON, Mich. — We visited the Muskegon Humane Society to meet Pugsley and Diesel.

Pugsley is a cute little Shih Tzu mix with a big smile.

“He originated from our shelter quite a few years ago and unfortunately, his owner had to go into the hospital. So, he was just returned last week,” Alexis Robertson, the Executive Director of Muskegon Humane Society, said.

Pugsley is a senior dog at 13-years-old, but the shelter says he’s in good health, but prefers to take things easy.

“He just wants to take it slow. He's going to be your best walking buddy. Absolutely loves to just hang out, be a couch potato, go for walks and occasionally play with other dogs,” Robertson said.

Pugsley wants a quiet home to spend his golden years in with someone who will make sure he gets groomed on a regular basis.

“It is tough to find them homes, but when you do adopt a senior, it's something really special.”

Then there’s Diesel, who was also adopted from the shelter, but was recently being returned.

“The owner had some health concerns and was going through a rough pregnancy. So, he had to come back, but he is just a trooper” Robertson said.

Diesel can be shy around strangers. He’s slow to warm up but once he does, you’ll have a loyal companion for life.

“He grew up with three kids in the home. Other dogs. I don't believe he lived with cats, but we've cat-tested him a few times. And he's more afraid of them than they are of him. So, he's a pretty big baby.”

Diesel has a slightly bowed leg from an injury he got as a puppy but gets around just fine.

He loves kiddie pools, beach days but there’s nothing better than Kong’s filled with peanut butter for the 3-year-old.

“I think really all he wants is someone who's going to give him you know the love and attention he deserves,” Robertson said.

What Diesel and Pugsley both deserve is a forever home. If you’re interested in applying to adopt either dog click here.

