Michigan DNR officer saves missing dog after it falls 100-feet off cliff

Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Jeff Ginn was notified about the missing dog on Wednesday morning and launched his patrol vessel to search for Cody.

Owners of a dog named Cody reported that their dog was missing after he fell about 100-feet off a cliff in Newaygo along the Muskegon River.

About one hour later, Officer Ginn located Cody, cold and wet, and transported him back to the patrol truck. Cody was able to warm up and was thankfully reunited with his family.

