West Michigan dog rescued from starvation now ready to find his forever home

When Eddie, now named Freddie, was first rescued, he weighed about 30 pounds. Now, he's nearly doubled in weight and is ready to find his forever home.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With a lot of love, patience and a healthy feeding program, a starving dog rescued from a small bathroom in Ottawa County is ready for his next chapter.

When Eddie, now named Freddie, was first rescued in February, he weighed about 30 pounds.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Animal Control said the pup had been staying in a 3 by 5 room, and it was clear he hadn't been getting much food.

Authorities seized the dog and took him to the Harbor Humane Society.

Now, he's nearly doubled in weight.

"It has been here since the end of February, so almost coming up on five or six months now. In that time, he has literally doubled in weight. He was 33 and a half pounds when he was brought in. And as of I think it was last week, he weighed 63 and a half," Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Luke Wiersma Animal Control Officer said.

"It's important because this dog couldn't tell anybody what was going on this dog couldn't tell anyone that he wasn't being cared for and wasn't getting food," Officer Wiersma said.

The staff at Harbor Humane have been working with him to gain weight in a healthy way.

"Eddie is just learning to be a dog and to enjoy life right now. And he has made some really good progress with our staff. He loves to snuggle. He loves all of his toys. He gets some playtime every day and he's just learning to live," Harbor Humane Society Kennel Manager Jackie Thompson said.

Authorities said the previous owner, a 25-year-old Allendale man, is facing charges related to Eddie's mistreatment. He no longer has ownership of the dog.

If you're interested in learning more about Freddie or are considering adoption, you can contact Harbor Humane.

