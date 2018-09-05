DEARBORN, Mich. - A dog that had suffered chemical burns and was brought to a Dearborn animal shelter in April found a new home on Tuesday.

Mackey Daniel, who adopted Phoenix from the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, said he and his roommate were compelled to act after seeing a news report about Phoenix's condition.

"My roommate and I just kind of shot each other this look, like, 'We gotta do something about this if we can,' " said Daniel, 25, of Royal Oak.

Phoenix was found on the east side of Dearborn and brought to the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit by Dearborn Police on April 14, shelter spokeswoman Colleen Robar said. Phoenix is thought to be a mixed breed and between 2 to 3 years old, she said.

"Once we had veterinarians look at her, we realized that it was a chemical burn," Robar said. "Because someone was actually trying to put a symbol on her, various places in her body. So, you know, it was a very sad situation."

Robar said they were unable to identify the symbol and did not know the chemical that was used on Phoenix's body.

Phoenix is still recovering, Robar said, and there are still burns all over her body, but she has had enough treatments that she's able to enter a home environment.

Daniel, who first met Phoenix on May 1, said he plans to offer the canine what he described as a "happily-ever-after home."

"She's a little skittish at first, but what dog wouldn't be after going through something like that?" Daniel said. "But it took about a cheese stick and half for her to warm and realize, 'Hey, this guy cares.' "

There is a $4,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the perpetrator, the shelter said in a news release.

