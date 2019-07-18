GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month and in honor of that, the Humane Society of West Michigan is offering a really good deal.

For just $10 you can get you pet microchipped at the Humane Society from 4 p.m until 6 p.m.

A microchip allows veterinarians and county animal control centers to identify your pet if it ever gets lost. Both dogs and cats can be microchipped.

The Humane Society is asked that all pet owners leave their animals in the car until its their turn, and to bring cats into the building in carriers. You can pay with cash or credit (no checks).

For more information, call the Humane Society of West Michigan at 616-453-8900 or check out the Facebook event.

