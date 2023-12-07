Some dogs from Midwest puppy mill on their way to forever homes

Around 100 dogs made their way to West Michigan. About 20 of them were taken to the Harbor Humane Society, with most of them now up for adoption.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society is helping over 20 dogs find homes here in West Michigan.

Last month, the organization helped rescue over 200 dogs from a Midwest puppy mill.

Celin Rodriguez has been fostering two dogs, Abu and Pasco, for only a few weeks. She's been trying to help out Harbor Humane Society during a tough situation.

“They needed a place to go," said Rodriguez. "They’re helpless. They need a new environment and need somebody to give them some love.”

Almost 100 dogs made their way to West Michigan, with over 20 going to the Harbor Humane Society.

Rodriguez is no stranger to fostering dogs when needed. However, taking care of those from a mill is a little more difficult.

“They’re very scared," said Rodriguez. "They’re not acclimated to a home at all so if your TV is on and it’s loud, it scares them.”

Jen Self-Aulgur, Executive Director of Harbor Humane Society, was on the ground in Missouri, helping to get some of the dogs to Michigan.

While there may be some difficulties acclimating mill dogs to a home, she says there is hope for them.

“We say that they don’t know how to dog," said Self-Aulgur. "It takes patience, it takes time, it takes building that trust and relationship with that dog but people that I know who have adopted mill dogs say that it’s one of the most rewarding experiences that you can have.”

With a room full of dogs ready to find their new forever home, Victoria Bant took Koda the Pomeranian home, one of many adoptions made Wednesday night.

“It was kind of hard knowing that there are still people out there doing that," said Bant. "That’s why we kept up with everything and decided ‘hey, let’s get them a home’ so they know what a home is and not what their past future was.”

