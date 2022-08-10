Muskegon animal shelter rescues dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian

The pets were rescued from kill shelters.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As people continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, many organizations are coming together to help, including a West Michigan animal shelter.

The Noah Project in Muskegon is helping a Florida shelter by transporting some of the pets impacted by the storm.

Popo's Rescue takes in pets from kill shelters that have no where else to go. When they reached out to the Noah Project for help after Hurricane Ian, the shelter started planning to bring the dogs to Michigan.

"So, what we've done before with Hurricane Harvey, is we go down and try to take the existing shelter pets, the ones who were already in shelter care for three weeks, three months, three years. And we try to bring them up north," said Noah Project President Jane McGregor.

The Noah Project is hoping to bring at least nine dogs to Michigan. The goal is to get the pets here sometime next week, but the shelter needs the community's help with transportation funds, food, toys and more.

"It's all by donation. I mean, we try to do the occasional fundraiser, occasional grant, but it's our community. And we've got a wonderful community, that if we ask, usually they'll give and that's, that's how we survive," McGregor said.

You can also help by applying to adopt or foster a pet. The Noah Project is also currently hosting a fundraiser to raise money.

You can find the link to donate on the shelter's Facebook page and the application to foster on their website.

