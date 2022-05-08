Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic

The founders of Pay it Forward Outreach decided to step back from the non-profit—so the animal shelter is stepping in to keep it going.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon.

There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality.

Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of 2009 with the goal to offer low-cost veterinary care. The founders of Pay It Forward recently decided to step back from the non-profit—and that’s when the animal shelter stepped in to keep it going.

For about 13 years the community has depended on the clinic for basic services like wellness exams and vaccines.

Now the animal shelter is planning to breathe new life into the building on Sherman Boulevard, including creating a surgery suite for spay and neuter services, dental cleanings and more.

The clinic will not only be for low-income residents but for everyone looking for affordable quality animal care.

"Part of our vision is to not only offer this clinic to low-cost residents, but we also want it available to everyone, and it will have an additional discount for those that have a verified low income," said Alexis Robertson, Executive Director for the Muskegon Humane Society. "But we will also be reserving a full day of service just for local shelters."

Plus, it will also be a resource for other local shelters and rescues that need to prepare animals for adoption.

"We definitely struggle to get our animals seen by veterinarians, everyone is busy, everyone's booked out. So, we're all doing what we can, but we know between our shelters and the many others in Muskegon that we're all struggling to get our animals prepared for adoption," Robertson said. "So we feel by reserving that day for just shelters, offering shelter pricing to them, we're going to be able to get these animals adopted into our communities faster, and all of us are going to be able to save more lives.”

The project is now depending on the community and donors for support to help raise funds for the clinic.

The Bissell Pet Foundation has pledged a matching gift of $50,000.

"So we're hoping this can motivate our community and help get us to our goal to be able to facilitate the spay and neuter suite, the dental equipment that's needed, and overall just improvements to the clinic so we can get it up and operational as soon as possible," Robertson said.

The shelter will formally announce its plans at Party in the Park, which starts at 5 p.m. Friday at Hackley Park in Muskegon.

If you would like to become a sponsor or donate to the animal clinic, click here.

