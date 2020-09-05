MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society took in three litters of kittens on Thursday alone and since then, they've been getting messages from other people who have kittens in their bushes or in their barns.

"A lot of the stray cats have them outside, and so a lot of people will find stray kittens in their yard, anywhere from just after being born to six weeks old. They're running around, so it's definitely a time when shelters are bombarded with baby kittens that need some extra TLC," said executive director Alexis Ogborn.

Many of them are suffering from health problems like upper respiratory and eye infections. That's why they're asking for help. Before the kittens can be adopted out to loving families, they'll need to be nursed back to good health.

"When kitten season arrives we are always in need of hard and wet cat food, bottles, and formula," Ogborn said.

"You can donate through our website, Facebook page, or through our Amazon Wishlist."

The Muskegon Humane Society also needs people to foster kittens. They have a foster application under the volunteer tab on their website.

The Muskegon Humane Society is closed to the public for walk-ins during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are taking appointments. They are one of the many West Michigan shelters taking part in the BISSEL Pet Foundation's Empty The Shelters adoption event.

