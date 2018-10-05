Time to load the dogs in the car and head toward downtown Muskegon!

The Downtown Muskegon Petsafe Bark Park opens to the public on Saturday, May 12. This is Muskegon's first ever dog park.

Many local vendors will be at the grand opening event from 10 a.m. to noon, including:

The Muskegon Kennel Club will also be there micro-chipping dogs. The cost is just $15. There will also be WATCHmUSkeGOnDOGSGO T-shirts on sale. All proceeds go toward the park.

The park is located on West Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon.

For more information about the grand opening festivities, click here!

