'Speechless' | Fennville animal rescue saved thanks to community support

After two weeks of fundraising, they announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they have reached their goal for a down payment on their facility.

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A Fennville animal rescue can continue caring for animals in need thanks to the support and donations by the community.

We first learned about For the Sake of Being Humane Animal Rescue at the beginning of March, when they were asked to either buy the property they operate in or leave.

The shelter learned that the property came with a steep price tag of $17,500. So, they reached out to the community for help.

🌟❤️UPDATE- #SaveOurFacilty ❤️🌟 As most of you can probably assume by the positive suspenseful posts the past few days…... Posted by For the sake of being humane. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

While they aren't saying just how much they have raised just yet, the rescue says they're speechless at all the kindness and support they have received.

"We love and appreciate all of you and are beyond speechless at how much support we have received in just the past two weeks! We sincerely couldn’t do what we do here without all of you," the post reads.

For the Sake of Being Humane says they'll be posting more updates soon, which you can follow on their Facebook page here.

