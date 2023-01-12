'Doggie Grams' offers a unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day

Paws With A Cause Doggie Grams fundraiser offers a unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Valentine's Day is just about a month away and if you're looking for another way to celebrate that doesn't include flowers and candy why not consider one that involves kisses, fur and something that will be hand-delivered right to your desk.

How about the Paws With A Cause Valentine's Day Doggie Grams fundraiser?

For a $250 donation Paws volunteers will bring a puppy to where you work to help celebrate Valentine's Day. They come complete with their own valentine's bag and lots of kisses.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser go to support Paws With A Cause which is a local non-profit that provides assistance and therapy dogs in West Michigan.

"We have our puppies from birth to about 3 years old before they go to their client. And there is a long list of things we do with the dogs before they make it to their matched client.

All of the funds will go towards our foster puppy raising, vet care, and training. Just the everyday needs the dogs have as they're growing." explains PAWS ambassador Alexis Bolo Neal.

If you would like to order a Paws Puppy Gram for Valentine's Day to visit your business you'll have to get your order in by Feb. 1.

