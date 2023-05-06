Want to foster a puppy for a cause? Paws With A Cause needs your help:

If you've ever considered fostering a puppy, a Wayland nonprofit that helps prepare the next generation of assistance dogs is hosting an open house next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WAYLAND, Mich. — Paws With A Cause is hoping you'd like to welcome a puppy into your home to prepare them for their future as an assistance dog.

The Wayland-based nonprofit is hosting an Open House on Thursday, June 15 at their headquarters.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 4646 Division Avenue, you can meet some of the Paws With A Cause dogs and learn how you can get involved with the organization.

Besides cute dogs, they'll also have refreshments and yes, hot dogs, too.

The nonprofit is looking for volunteer puppy raisers as well as families to care for adult dogs that are part of the PAWS breeding program.

PAWS provides training and support for those who take part.

You can learn more about the organization and other volunteer opportunities here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.