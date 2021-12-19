Harbor Humane Society announces pop-up pet food pantry

Harbor Humane Society received a large food donation from pet website Chewy, and now the animal shelter wants to give back to the community.

The donation of 36,000 pounds of pet food is to support the shelter's food pantry.

The community outreach program supports pet owners in need.

In addition to the monthly pantry, Harbor Humane Society is hosting a special pop-up "Holidays at Home" pet food pantry this week.

Available items include both cat and dog food with limited amounts of canned wet food, plus bedding, treats and more.

The pantry helps an average of 250 animals each month since it started.

"The holidays can be hard for some people and you know, we spend money on gifts, or we've got Christmas trees and just the maintenance of life in general," said Harbor Humane Society Marketing Director Jennifer Nuernberg. "And so our main goal is to keep pets in homes. And if we can offer up some more resources for our community at times that they may need it, we're going to jump on it."

If you are in need of pet supplies before Christmas, the upcoming drive-thru event is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 2-5 p.m.

It's located at the shelter's warehouse at 100 N Aniline Avenue in Holland.

