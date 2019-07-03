GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — In addition to the millions of people in the United States struggling with diabetes, the disease also affects dogs and cats. So doctors from BluePearl Veterinary Partners are hoping to raise awareness about the condition.

The good news is that dogs and cats can live long, happy lives with the disease. The bad news is that your dog is never going to learn how to give himself insulin shots. Pets who thrive with diabetes do so because of the committed people who take care of them.

The first step in treating diabetes in dogs or cats is to realize your pet has the disease. So make sure to keep up regular visits to your family veterinarian. Here are some of the warning signs:

Drinking water excessively, which leads to urinating excessively.

A big increase in appetite without gaining weight.

Cataracts, which occurs in some diabetic dogs.

Diabetes occurs when pets (and humans) do not produce enough insulin, or have a condition that prevents the insulin from being used properly in the body. Insulin allows the body to use glucose, which is one of its main fuels.

Some cats can achieve a remission of diabetes with appropriate initial insulin therapy for a few months, although others need regular injections of insulin life-long. In contrast, dogs with diabetes almost always need regular insulin shots life-long. So many pet owners learn how to give injections to their dogs or cats, and monitor their blood sugar levels.

As with humans, the reasons that pets get diabetes are not completely understood. It is known that obese cats are more susceptible.

Once your pet has been diagnosed with diabetes, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. It’s important to work with a primary care veterinarian who can recommend the best type and dosage of insulin for the pet.