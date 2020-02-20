GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BluePearl Pet Hospitals are dedicated to providing pet owners with the tools and resources you need to ensure your pet receives the best quality of care.

Below are preventative tips, health updates and helpful guidelines on basic care and administering of medications.

Vitals: What is Normal for Your Pet

It’s important to know the basics when it comes to your pet’s vital signs. This can help you assess your pet in an emergency situation and better prepare you for sharing important information with your primary veterinarian. The three main vitals to assess are: heart rate, respiratory rate and temperature.

Heart Rates and Pulses

This can be found by feeling the area where the elbow meets the chest and/or by feeling for a femoral pulse. You then count the number of beats for 15 seconds and then multiply that number by four.

Small dogs: 80 to 130 beats per minute

Large dogs: 60 to 100 beats per minute

Cats: 140 to 180 beats per minute (resting rate at home as any stress can elevate a cats heart rate to as high as 220)

Make sure to practice assessing your pet’s heart rate in a non-emergency setting. This will help you feel comfortable locating the pulse when an emergency does arise.

Respiratory Rate, Rhythm and Pattern

You can check your pet’s respiratory rate by watching your pet’s breath. Be sure to note any effort, abnormal rhythm and sounds. Again, count the number of breaths for 15 seconds and multiply that number by four. (There should be equal inspiration versus expiration.)

Dogs: 10 to 30 breaths per minute

Cats: 20 to 40 breaths per minute

Temperature

The temperature of a dog or cat is most accurately taken rectally, so obtaining a rectal thermometer to keep on-hand for your pet is recommended. The normal temperature of a cat or dog is 100.5 to 102.5. For additional pet health information, BluePearl recommends Pet Place.

More Pet Peeves on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.