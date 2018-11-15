As the feast gets under way this week, make sure to practice caution over the Thanksgiving holiday. Many of the items prepared for humans to enjoy, may pose serious problems to your furry and feathered friends.

BluePearl Veterinary Partners says they see an uptick in pet-related emergencies during the holidays.

By practicing these safety precautions and tips, you may just save your pet’s life:

Make sure to seal garbage bags and place them in a tightly covered container to prevent your pets from getting into something that could injure them.

Turkey bones, chicken bones and ham bones can splinter and cause the intestinal track to become perforated.

It is best to keep your pets on their normal diets. Many spices and foods that are safe for humans are not safe for animals. Onions, garlic, chocolate, raisins, grapes, macadamia nuts, the sugar substitute xylitol, and raw or undercooked food can create major problems for pets.

Foods high in fat content can cause pancreatitis in companion animals.

As guests and deliveries come and go, make sure pets remain safely inside. Doors that are left unintentionally open can result in your pet being hit by a car.



Poinsettias are also toxic to pets.

“Every year we see an increase in emergency cases during the holiday season, many of which are avoidable,” said Dr. Amanda Conkling veterinary surgeon at the BluePearl Veterinary Specialists in Grand Rapids.

“While we don’t want to see any emergencies that are preventable, if people do notice their pet exhibiting unusual behavior, we would urge them to get the pet to a veterinarian as soon as possible.”

If traveling with pets, make sure they are comfortable. Get them acclimated when they are young by taking them on trips. If needed, herbal remedies or medications can be provided by your veterinarian to assist with calming a pet and in some cases thunder-shirts, calming caps and pheromones can also be used.

