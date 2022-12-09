Virtual care now extended to pets

Fuzzy is a new app that allows pet parents access to veterinary care 24/7.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Telehealth has grown by nearly 420% since 2019. It's become the go-to for many Americans when they feel sick and now it's available for your pets!

Fuzzy provides digital vet care with the ability to prescribe pet medications virtually to pet parents. All you need to do is download the free Fuzzy Pet Health App on your smartphone.

No more waiting until Monday for pet emergencies: now pet parents can talk with a veterinarian 24/7 and if needed even get medications right to your door.

Fuzzy vets will conduct a digital physical exam, listen to your concerns Dr. Cherice Roth, DVM and Fuzzy’s Chief Veterinary Officer says this is one way to give access to all pet parents, "This extends veterinary care to families that for whatever reason can't find themselves easily getting into a veterinary clinic."

To get started you can download the Fuzzy Pet Health App for free on your smartphone.

