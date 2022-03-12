Here's where to get your pet vaccinated for free on Saturday

Several local animal shelters and organizations have partnered to give your animals their "best shot" at a happy, healthy life.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you looking to get your pet's vaccinations up-to-date? On Saturday, you can get free pet vaccines for your furry family members in Grand Rapids.

The clinic is from noon until 3 p.m. at Saint Alphonsus near Carrier Street and Leonard Street.

Vaccines are free, while all other services like heartworm tests, microchips and flea and tick prevention are $5.

