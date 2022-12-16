Is giving pets as presents a good idea? It depends.

At least two animal shelters in West Michigan agree that it’s okay to give a pet as a present, if the family or individual is ready for a lifetime commitment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are less than 10 days away from Christmas, which means it's time to finish your holiday shopping.

Some of you may be considering gifting someone a pet as a present—but is it a good idea?

Some animal advocates say it depends.

A study by the ASPCA a few years ago found that 96% of people who receive pets as presents thought that it either increased or had no impact on their love of the pet and the vast majority of these pets are still in the home (86%).

At least two animal shelters in West Michigan agree that it’s okay to give a pet as a present if a family or individual is ready for the lifetime commitment.

Before gifting someone a pet during the holidays, you must ask if they're ready.

“We don't like the idea of surprise gifts. I think it's great for families to be all in to come here together, find your match, we really want to make that happen for families and people," said Jen Nuernberg, Director of Marketing for Harbor Humane Society.

There are several factors to consider, including lifestyle. Is the family or individual able to and willing to spend quality time with a pet? How old are the kids in the home, do they know how to interact with an animal? Do they have the knowledge plus the patience needed to take care of an animal?

“Dogs especially, we find that it takes them about three months to really fully settle into your routine. Knowing you know the ins and outs of their house, their yard, where they're going, and who your friends are, when you leave for work, all of those things take time for that new animal to adjust to," said Brianna Shahley, Marketing & Communications Coordinator for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

There have been a few cases of unwanted puppies left abandoned recently.

First in Muskegon County, with puppies left in the parking lot of Pound Buddies, and then a few weeks ago, when a box of 3-week-old puppies was found on the side of the road in Ottawa County.

The box puppies are now 8 weeks old and ready for adoption, but remember, puppies are a lot of work.

“Puppies grow up, kittens grow up. So yeah, just really being committed to the time that it takes, whether that's, you know, overnight potty breaks, dog training, puppy classes," Nuernberg said.

Probably, the biggest thing to think through is finances. Can the family or individual afford to take the pet to the vet for yearly vaccinations, in emergencies, and when they get older?

Luckily, if you decide to adopt from a shelter, you can save on some initial costs.

“All of our rescue pets come, they're already spayed and neutered. They have all of their vaccines, and they've had initial vet checks. So a lot of those initial costs that may land on the person you're trying to get this pet to, will all be set ready and done with which is really, really nice," Shahley said.

If after all of that you realize the family or individual isn't ready for a 15+ year commitment, consider fostering or even donating to a shelter. Hundreds of animals are waiting to be loved and deserve a forever family.

Harbor Humane Society is having a Howliday Puppy Pawty this coming Tuesday.

If they want to avoid the baby shark teeth phase, there are so many adult cats and dogs who would love a forever home for the holidays.

