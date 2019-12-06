EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 14th annual BISSELL Blocktail Party was held Tuesday night at the East Grand Rapids High School Track and Field Center.

The event raises money for animal welfare organizations in West Michigan and surrounding areas.

From 6-9 p.m. pet owners and lovers could attend the block party, which had a rock 'n roll theme. At this year's event, attendees could dress their pets like rock stars and compete in a costume contest.

The fundraiser also had a silent auction.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Blocktail Party will go towards saving homeless pets through grants from the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.