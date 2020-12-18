Pit Bull Alliance takes shelter dogs to see Santa

Several dogs at the shelter are in desperate need of their “furever” families.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A team of volunteers from the Kent County Animal Shelter treated some adoptable dogs to an outing and a treat Thursday.

The Grand Rapids Pit Bull Alliance hosted the event that brought the shelter dogs out for a night on the town. Furniture City Creamery provided PupCups for them and they got to enjoy a Christmas light display and a visit with Santa in Comstock Park.

Several dogs at the shelter are in desperate need of their “furever” families. The shelter environment can create anxiety for many of the dogs, so they welcomed the chance to get some fresh air.

The pups got a break from their kennels and some families got to meet them.

If you are interested in making the commitment of adopting a dog, contact the Kent County Animal Shelter.