Pound Buddies urgently looking for homes for 10 dogs removed from U-Haul truck

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Pound Buddies animal shelter in Muskegon is urgently looking for loving homes for 10 dogs removed from the back of a U-Haul truck. Eight are puppies and two are their parents.

The shelter posted on Facebook that the puppies are 9 months old and eager for affection. While they are people-friendly, Pound Buddies says the puppies are still "a little nervous".

"Please, if you have an opening in your home and heart, come meet these sweet pups!" the post reads.

The rescue will be hosting meet and greet opportunities Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., and Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

To adopt the pups, a $185 adoption fee will be required, which covers vaccines, spaying and neutering, heartworm tests and a microchip. Those interested can apply on the Pound Buddies website.

Anyone with questions can email Pound Buddies at info@poundbuddies.org.

