GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the warmer weather, ticks are starting to come to life outside and every mammal, dog, cat, ferret, and many others, are a breeding ground for the insect.

It's time to talk to your veterinarian about a tick prevention medication that's best for your pet.

"Your Lab that goes swimming may be a better candidate for an oral medication, whereas your indoor Yorkie that goes potty on a potty pad may be better for a topical medication," BluePearl Veterinarian Dr. Paige Como said.

Another good idea is to frequently check your pets fur frequently and thoroughly.

"Looking in their ears is important in making sure you don't see anything because a tick is going to have just as hard of a time getting through the fur as a mosquito would," Dr. Como said. "You're going to want to look inside both of the ears and then a lot of times around the muzzle and down around the neck region."

These bugs are more than just pesky, they could harbor diseases like Lyme Disease, which if left untreated, could cause kidney failure in your animals. There is also a Lyme Disease vaccine that Dr. Como recommends in addition to preventative medication.

