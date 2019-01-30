HOLLAND, Mich. — A pet left outside will die in these weather conditions.

Anyone who sees an animal left outside without proper shelter should call animal control or their local police department. Kent County Animal Control can be reached by phone at 616-632-304. Michigan law requires pet owners to provide shelter for their pets when temperatures dip below freezing.

Dogs should only be outside for brief stints of time and be equipped with boots and a coat depending on their size and breed. Vets also recommend that pet owners wipe down their pet's paws once they return inside.

Read more: How to keep your pets safe this winter

If a family finds themselves unable to properly shelter or care for their pets during this polar vortex, there are a few options.

Erin Overway, owner of Critter Sitters in Holland, is opening up her home to any small exotic animals in need of a temporary home.

Robin Walenga and Bianca LaFountain are helping to coordinate temporary shelter for cat and dogs in West Michigan. They can be reached at 616-334-3076.

