GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Humane Society safely delivered two puppies Friday morning—Valentine's Day. One of the pups has a special heart-shaped spot on his back.

They shelter is calling it a "Valentine's Day miracle," when a team member discovered a newborn puppy in a kennel shared by two dogs. The staff were shocked, a Facebook post says, and were able to safely deliver a second puppy.

To make this love story even better, the puppies' parents are named Sandra Dee and Danny after the lead characters in the musical "Grease." And the newest residents of the West Michigan Humane Society are named Kenickie and Rizzo.

"One look at Kenickie’s heart-shaped spot and you’ll know it was meant to be," the Humane Society said.

The family is recovering and getting to know each other. The shelter said the puppies are getting around the clock supervision since they require specialized care.

The Humane Society said they "just wanted to share the love today," and if anyone wants to send a Valentine's Present to Sandra Dee, Danny, Kenicke and Rizzo they can donate to the shelter.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.